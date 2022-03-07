LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, one Mid-Michigan nonprofit helped some high school girls say yes to the perfect prom dress free of charge. This is the organization’s second prom dress giveaway of the year.

Dozens of girls had a chance to walk through ”Cinderella’s Closet” and search through racks filled with dresses of all designs, colors and size. These girls were on the hunt, and some went home with their perfect gown.

Yellow, pink, blue, red and purple are just a few colors that girls like Jade Tolm got to pick from to find the right dress for a special day.

“It’s like oh I’m going to prom this is it,” Jade said.

Jade’s mom, Theresa, wanted to make her daughter’s prom day special, but the financial burden was just too much.

“I’m financially kind of tight right now with the prices of everything,” Theresa said.

That’s what brought them to the nonprofit Ever After Opportunities. It made Jade’s wish for the perfect dress and mom’s wish for an affordable gown a dream come true.

“It means a lot to me because like I’m excited and it just kinda makes me happy,” Jade said.

Ever After Opportunities is an organization serving young people across mid-Michigan by offering life skills classes and community mentoring.

“My vision is to just to reach every child and give them their ever after opportunity,” Sparkle Peterson said.

Peterson is the president of the nonprofit. She says getting a prom dress shouldn’t break the bank.

“I feel like no child should have to worry about finances coming into prom,” Peterson said.

Linda Cooper has raised her three granddaughters by herself and says this event is a saving grace.

“This is really about the best I can afford,” Linda said.

Her granddaughter Diamond says this makes all the difference.

“This event is really helpful for me I’m really thankful for her helping me pick out a dress,” Diamond said.

Cooper says with this new dress, her granddaughter’s prom will be a night to remember.

“For her to pick out a dress that she’s really happy with and the smile on her face… it’s good,” Linda said.