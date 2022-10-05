LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hurricane Ian has damaged much of the Caribbean and parts of Florida, but the Red Cross and even some people in mid-Michigan who were there when the storm hit are working to provide some relief to victims.

Thousands of people lost their homes, cherished possessions, and unfortunately some lost their lives when hurricane Ian hit last Monday.

The Red Cross is providing disaster relief, and one local woman who’s son was there when Ian made landfall shared an update on some of the things he saw.

“Not knowing whether or not I would make it home was really frightening,” said Lucus Leibrand from Mason. He was in Florida during what meteorologists say was one of the most powerful storms to hit the U.S. in recent years.

Taken by Lucus Liebrand

Hurricane Ian damaged much of the neighborhood he was staying in while visiting his family.

“We saw peoples roofs that had gotten blown off their houses, they were just in the middle of the road. Water was covering the road, to the point it was probably knee high. It was pretty hard to walk through to get to our car,” he said.

His mom cried as she thinks about the 14 hours she waited to hear from him.

“I had no idea whether he was safe or not… I don’t think I ate the entire day. His dad and I were just up worried,” his mother, Lisa, said.

Many in Florida are still waiting to be rescued. Officials say 80,000 people have been affected by flood waters.

The American Red Cross gave an update this afternoon on its efforts, volunteers from Michigan are there passing out medical supplies, comfort kits, and food.

“On Tuesday alone, some 142,000 meals were provided. Several mobile tents are set up by our partners like the Southern Baptist Convention, who are cooking tens of thousands of hot meals everyday,” said Dawn Roche with the American Red Cross.

Lucus and his family are also doing what they can to help. They are driving to Port Charlotte Thursday to drop off tarps, cases of water, and cans filled with gas. They say people are waiting in lines for five or more hours for fuel.

“We have a small trailer, very small trailer. So we’re going to take the trailer down and and load it up with stuff people need,” Lisa said.

Lucas and his mom are taking donations for just the next 24 hours. If you’d like to help them purchase supplies, their Venmo username is lisaleibrand.