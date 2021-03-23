Mid-Michigan school shares protocols when informing the student body about COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to numbers released by the state yesterday, Mid-Michigan schools have 41 new COVID-19 cases amongst students and staff.

Some school districts say they take their COVID-19 cases seriously, and they don’t plan on relaxing their protocols anytime soon.

Carla Myer’s daughter is a junior at Charlotte High School. She’s been learning in-person part-time since January. Carla said the district has been open with families about its COVID-19 cases.

“They do reassure that if your if your student is affected then they will contact you personally,” Carla said.

She said they email parents and sometimes call them when a new case pops up.

“I’m proud of them I think they did a good job,” Carla said.

East Lansing Superintendent, Dori Leyko, said the schools in her district also take every COVID-19 case seriously.

“We have not loosened up our protocols at all or our processes at all because you know the cases and the spread is increasing you know right now and they have been for about the past four weeks,” Superintendent Leyko said.

She said when there’s a COVID-19 case, the district starts by letting the Ingham County Health Department know, and then contact tracing kicks in.

“We have to identify students or adults that have been within six feet for 15 minutes or more within a 24 hour period of the person who tested positive,” Superintendent Leyko said.

After notifying those people, they give that information to the health department, who will then also follow up with those close contacts about their quarantine process.

Superintendent Leyko said one of her biggest priorities is being transparent with everyone about the cases.

“If we have a case in a school, we put the notification out to the entire school building both the in person and the remote students,” Superintendent Leyko said.