Mid-Michigan sports bar adjusts to dine-in limits on Super Bowl Sunday

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest money-makers for restaurants and bars, but the pandemic presented some hurdles.

Henry Kwok is the owner of Henry’s Place, a sports bar in Okemos.

“Normally we would have a packed house with 100% capacity,” Henry said.

But that 100% capacity went down to 25% because of COVID-19 safety regulations.

Henry said this Super Bowl, his restaurant is looking and sounding a lot different compared to past years.

“Bar rail would be full and you know, people would be cheering for one or the other team. And you know, there’s a lot of energy here. But you know with COVID, it kind of you know, sucked it out a little bit,” Henry said.

Along with the limit on capacity, there’s also a curfew.

“At ten we’ll have to close, and hopefully the game will end by then,” Henry said.

On the bright side, Henry said this year he’ll be able to do something he’s never really had the chance to do on past Super Bowl Sundays.

“This year I’ll be less busy so I’ll be able to catch–catch the game more. In the years past, I was mainly working in the kitchen just getting glimpses of the game,” Henry said.

