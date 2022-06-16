LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Of the five remaining GOP candidates for governor in Michigan, the majority of poll participants in mid-Michigan have not decided on a prime candidate.

Approximately 67% of people are undecided on their top pick for governor.

The vast majority of voters don’t know much about Ryan Kelley, but in the wake of the massive publicity he got for getting arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, Kelley has 17% of the vote.

“There’s been a tremendous amount of support,” said Ryan Kelley. “People have reached out and shared their encouragement and it’s grown across the entire state.”

Meanwhile, candidate Kevin Rinke has already started advertising his campaign for governor. Garrett Soldano kicked off advertising his run on Thursday.

“It’s time to fight back,” said Soldano in an ad.

Though Kelley, Soldano and Rinke are all but tied, 6 News Pollster Bernie Porn concludes this is a wide-open race, with 45% of the state-wide Republicans being undecided on their top pick.

When the poll was taken, Tudor Dixon had the endorsement of the DeVos family and Michigan right to life, but her 5% showing in the race has left her in fourth place.

After Dixon, Ralph Rebandt has only 1% of the support.

While James Craig is running as a write-in candidate, support for Craig comprised 7% of the poll.

Voters have less an 50 days to figure out who will be taking on Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November.