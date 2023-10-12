LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The sound of a ringing phone is what 72-year-old Deborah Mason said she hears throughout the day, with someone on the other end hoping to get her personal information.

“Recently I’ve been getting calls about Medicare, putting out a new Medicare card, so they want my Medicare number so they can make sure it’s correct to send me my new card,” Mason said.

According to Better Business Bureau, these types of calls have become a problem. “Open enrollment for Medicare is coming up this month. A lot of people may be receiving phone calls from actual Medicare, reminding them to enroll, but also scammers trying to convince callers that they are Medicare,” said Katie Grevious, marketing and community relations manager with the BBB of West Michigan.

The BBB said Medicare will never call, text or email you for personal information. “If you are unsure if the call you’re getting is from Medicare or not, you can hang up and call 1-800-MEDICARE and follow up with them to see if they were just calling to remind you,” Grevious said. “If they’re trying to ask for something, then it’s likely a scam.”

Mason, who lives in Elsie, said she’s already gotten more than a dozen calls today with area codes from across the country. “I’ve already received approximately 20. When I talk to one, they usually have a foreign accent,” she said.

It’s important to think twice before giving out personal sensitive information like your social security number or bank information. The BBB advises that you make sure it’s legit, or you could be in for a world of trouble.

And for all the perpetrators out there, Mason has a message: “STOP. Stop doing it. Get a job; get a real job.”