LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Cheryl Underwood started putting on haunted houses in 2020 in her front yard, and the spooky spaces quickly became popular. But this year she has upgraded to a bigger space where the community can enjoy a “haunted mermaid barn.”

With a current collection of more than 200 skeletons–some small, some big and some mermaids–Underwood’s haunted house near Williamston just opened for the season.

“I love Halloween. As a little kid, my dad always made Halloween very important to me, emotionally…I love giving people an exciting free, fun place to go, a safe place to go and visit,” Underwood said.

In the past few years, some of Underwood’s neighbors had issues with her front yard display causing traffic jams. That’s why she decided to switch things up, taking her Halloween display to a whole new level and a whole new location. “Everything happens for a reason, and having it in this barn has just been exquisite,” Underwood said.

Though the haunted barn is full of skeletons, the scenery gets quite a bit more specific. “Many of the creations around here are not just skeletons, but they’re skeletons doing certain things,” Underwood said. “There’s skeletons that are drinking, doing shots over there at our little card table. There are skeletons with mermaids hanging out of their mouth. There’s skeletons that are rowing down the river, the purple river we created.”

Underwood said she feels blessed she can offer this free fun to people. “The community is overjoyed,” she said. “There aren’t that many free things that people can do as a family. It’s not too scary, there’s a lot of scary creatures, but there’s no one jumping out. It’s not a really freaky haunted house where people are going to be scared to death. The community absolutely loves it.”

You can see Underwood’s haunted house any evening from Oct. 10-31. The hours from Sunday-Thursday are 6-9 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays it’s open from 6-10 p.m.

The haunted house is in partnership with Wamhoff Farms, and it all takes place at 3494 Burkley Road, Williamston.