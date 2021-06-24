Mid-Michigan’s top talent puts on a show in Capital Area High School Basketball All-Star Game

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Capital Area High School Basketball All-Star Game made its return, after not being played last year due to COVID-19. Some of the top senior basketball athletes in Mid-Michigan received invites to play one final game at the high school level.

Webberville was the host site and featured a game for both the girls and boys, as well as a dunk contest in between games.

For the girls, Team West was coached by Portland’s Jason Haid, who led the Raiders to a state title this past season, while Team East was led by Olivet’s Anna O’Dell.

West would go on to defeat East, 66-62, behind the star power of Portland’s Ava Gruber (6 points), DeWitt’s Hannah Kurncz (12), East Lansing’s Allie Mayes (7), Mason’s Isabel Reemsnyder (9), and Eaton Rapids’ Emily Kline (6).

Mt. Pleasant’s Mackenzie Egger was named MVP, after leading West with 16 points.

Representing Team East was Okemos’ Emma Cooke (11 points), Haslett’s Skyla Nosek (8), Stockbridge’s Grace Hall (8).

“I was kind of nervous coming in, but it was super fun and I’ve played with those girls since I was a little kid, and it was just awesome,” Kurncz said, who will be playing basketball at Hope College next fall. “From where we were last year, to this, it’s just night and day, and it’s awesome. It was a good experience and it was a good last high school hoorah before going off to school.”

For the boys, Webberville’s Nate Lott was the coach for the East All-Stars and Lansing Everett’s Trey Adams led the West All-Stars.

Both teams had a plethora of weapons, and it was Fowlerville’s Brendan Young that shined the brightest by scoring a game-high 28 points, winning MVP, and leading Team East to a 95-85 win.

Also contributing to the win was East Lansing’s David Wilkerson (14) and Marcus Wourman (11 points), Holt’s Jacob Howard (12), Fowlerville’s Billy Hutchins (9), Webberville’s Dawson Lott (8) Haslett’s Xander Thelen (5), Dansville’s Jalen Nelson (8) and Carson Voss (2), and Eaton Rapids’ Zach Dassance.

“We had a kid from Fowlerville play in it a couple of years ago, and when I got the invite and saw the rosters I was super excited,” Young said. “Got to play with some of the guys I’ve been playing with my whole life one more time, and last high school game, it was just a lot of fun.”

Team West was led by Laingsburg’s Zach Hawes (17 points) and got points from Lansing Catholic’s D. J. Ferguson (14), Williamston’s Brandon Hunt (13), Lansing Everett’s Tyler Washington (12), Grand Ledge’s Jaden Morrell (10) and David Rivera (2), Mason’s Josh Harrison (6), and Leslie’s Ayden Rutan (5).

The dunk contest was won by Hunt, who edged out Morrell, Nelson and Voss.