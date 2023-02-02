LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Mid-Winter Singing Festival, which invites people to come together to sing tunes from the Great American Songbook, is back after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This weekend, hundreds will gather at the University United Methodist Church in East Lansing to sing songs in both large and small groups, play folk songs on guitar and ukulele, and above all, share their love of folk music with one another.

The festival consists of two large community sing-alongs led by four song leaders, one on Friday evening and another on Saturday afternoon, as well as a free children’s show and several music workshops.

Lyric booklets are provided, and people are free to choose whichever part of the song they’d like to sing. Nobody is assigned certain melodies or rhythms.

Leading the community sing-alongs are folk music maestros Jean Chorazyczweski, Lori Fithian, Joel Mabus and Mark Dvorak. They will also host different workshops where people can bring instruments and play together on Saturday.

Sally Potter, who organizes the Ten Pound Fiddle concert series, is elated that the Mid-Winter Singing Festival is returning for the first time since 2019.

“The evening is about the songs; the songs are the star of the show,” Potter said. “This is for people that love to sing. Everybody; all new folks are welcome to come join and sing.”

Potter said the event was moved from the Hannah Community Center to the University United Methodist Church to lower costs and provide better parking for attendees.

And as a bonus, it’s a great venue for singing, Potter said.

“It’s a gorgeous room that is just made for singing. The sound is phenomenal.”

For more information about the festival, including a full schedule and ticket prices, visit singingfestival.com.