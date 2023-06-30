ORLANDO, Fla. (WLNS) — A man from Midland was arrested in Florida for allegedly assaulting law enforcement with a flagpole during the Jan 6., 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to prosecutors, Jeremy Rodgers, 28, repeatedly assault law enforcement using a flagpole. He also allegedly used the flagpole to prevent officers from reaching the East Rotunda door into the Capitol building.

He faces several felony charges, including assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

Rodgers previously served as the field director for Bill Schuette’s campaign for governor, and ran twice for Midland City Council.