LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a midnight run to benefit the Special Olympics Michigan athletes and their families.

They’ll be meeting up with runners at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, at the East Capitol steps of the State Capitol.

To join the ICSO Run Team or support their efforts for the Special Olympics, you can click here.

Special Olympics Michigan provides year-round sports training and competition for kids and adults with intellectual disabilities.