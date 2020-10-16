Midwest Governors urge lawmakers to pass Covid-19 relief bill

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In a letter sent to leaders of both political parties in Washington D.C, Governors’ Whitmer of Michigan, Evans of Wisconsin, and Waltz of Minnesota are now urging lawmakers to put partisanship aside and pass a Covid-19 relief bill.

In the letter addressed to President Trump, Nancy Pelosi and other leaders on Capitol Hill, the governors say the relief bill is needed to provide much needed support for states as the US continues to fight the covid-19 pandemic.

They also stressed the importance of funding for testing, PPE, and contact tracing programs.

The Governors’ say by investing in these efforts, it would not only slow a potential recession but would also allow residents to return to normal once this crisis has passed.