LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State Kristina Karamo allegedly tried to kill her husband and children, according to court filings obtained by 6 News media partner MLive.

According to the documents, Karamo’s ex-husband, Adom Karamo, wanted more parenting time with the couple’s two daughters and made the allegations in Oakland County Family Court last year. The two divorced in 2014.

Adom alleged in the documents that Kristina tried to take control of a car that Adom was driving with the couple’s two kids in the back, saying “F— it, I’ll kill us all.”

Kristina Karamo has not responded to the allegations. MLive reached out to her campaign but has not received a response.

Adom also claimed in the documents that Kristina “trapped” him in their marriage by threatening suicide before Kristina was “committed to an institution due to her efforts at self-harm and suicide.” Those claims have not been confirmed.

“I do not believe that [Kristina] is currently in this state of mind, however, as this was several years ago,” Adom wrote in the filings. “I do believe, however, that her children have been the only thing that has kept her sane.”

Kristina has garnered past controversy for promoting false claims of election fraud and connections to the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory.