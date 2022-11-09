EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two Republican candidates have won seats on the MSU Board of Trustees.

Mike Balow and Travis Menge were elected to the MSU Board of Trustees, winning 28% and 27% of the vote.

Balow’s campaign platform said he would remove the “club atmosphere” among trustees.

He is also a major advocate for the return of the MSU swim and dive program, and has a child that was on the team before it was shuttered by the university.

Menge is an orthopedic surgeon and, like Balow, wants to make the MSU Board of Trustees more transparent.

Other platforms of Menge’s include “improving access to merit-based financial aid.”

A wave of controversies involving the MSU Board of Trustees captured headlines leading up to the election.

Decisions made by the Board of Trustees prompted Samuel L. Stanley’s resignation as President of MSU in October. Interim President Teresa Woodruff took over on Halloween.

Additionally, students, staff, and faculty at MSU have said they have no confidence in the school’s Board of Trustees.

