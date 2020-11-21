Miles Bridges, Antonio Smith and Mateen Cleaves help SodexoMAGIC with Flint Holiday Hope food distribution

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) Tomorrow, Saturday, November 21st, NBA and Retired NBA Players Miles Bridges, Antonio Smith, Mateen Cleaves and Mayor Sheldon Neeley will be on the front lines distributing food boxes to 750 Flint Families at the 6th annual Holiday Hope Flint event. Together their efforts will benefit Flint children and their families. One lucky family will also receive the gift of new living and dining room furniture complete with accessories. The event will take place at Northwestern High School located at G2138 W. Carpenter Road, Flint, MI from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon.

“It is an honor to see the true spirit of giving in our community, especially during a global pandemic. I want to thank SodexoMAGIC for their commitment to our community and for helping hundreds of Flint families enjoy a Thanksgiving and Christmas feast. I also applaud all the volunteers, partners and donors who embraced the holiday spirit to make Holiday Hope a reality,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

Carrying the baton from the Magic Johnson Foundation, the Black Child Family Institute in partnership with SodexoMAGIC will host the 6th Annual Holiday Hope event which was created to provide families with proper nutrition through the winter. Each family is anonymously identified by Flint Community Schools, and will drive through and have their trunks loaded by enthusiastic volunteers.

Each family will receive a gift card to purchase the meat of their choice for both the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday, complimentary items to complete holiday meals, and enough additional food items to sustain a family of four for the winter break.

Covid19 has devastated the lives of millions of people around the world says the SodexoMagic Team and it believes the Flint community has been hit harder than most communities. SodexoMagic has witnessed firsthand the economic devastation that has been caused by this pandemic. SodexoMagic says it’s grateful for all the sponsors, volunteers and others who dedicated their time and resources during this time to help continue to make Holiday Hope a reality for deserving families.

Holiday Hope is sponsored by Cigna, United Shore, Walmart, Auto-Owners Insurance, Ashley Furniture Home Store, Flint Community Schools, UnitedHealthcare, and Fifth Third Bank. Established in 2006, SodexoMagic is a partnership between Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and Sodexo. SodexoMAGIC is a full-service food and facilities management company.