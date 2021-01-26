Miley Cyrus to play Super Bowl concert for vaccinated frontline workers

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 31st: In this image released on December 31, Miley Cyrus performs at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 broadcast on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Miley Cyrus is gearing up to perform a live show for frontline workers, at a pre-game event for the 55th Super Bowl.

The NFL announced that 7,500 vaccinated health care workers have been invited to attend Super Bowl LV on 7 Feburary 2021 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and watch Cyrus perform at the inaugural Tik Tok Tailgate event at the same location, that afternoon.

The star posted about her excitement on her official social media accounts.

“I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game” Cyrus wrote. “Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!”