Military plane lands in Grand Rapids after issues

Gerald R. Ford International Airport (WOOD)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A military airplane landed safely at Gerald R. Ford International Airport after it had issues Sunday evening, airport officials say.

A spokesperson for Ford Airport told News 8 that a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft carrying 11 people landed at the airport after having pressurization issues within the body. No one was injured.

It’s not clear at this time if the plane was originally scheduled to land in the Grand Rapids area or if the plane made an emergency landing.

