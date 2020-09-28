Military suicides are up 20% from 2019

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The numbers are shocking.

Suicides by U.S. Service Members have increased by as much as 20% this year compared to 2019.

And incidents on violent behavior have spiked as service members struggle under COVID-19 and other deployments.

Army and Air Force Officials said they believe the pandemic is adding stress to an already-strained force.

The Army said it has seen a 30% increase in active duty suicides so far this year.

The Pentagon refused to provide 2020 Data or discuss the issue, but individual branches released their information.