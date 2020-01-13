WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Officials wanted to remind active duty military personnel of multiple tax preparation options available for them.
The Internal Revenue Service reminds individuals or families whose adjusted gross income was $69,000 or less last year that they can use Free File.
“The IRS takes special steps to help military members and their families with their taxes, and the Free File program is part of that effort,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.
Individuals and their families who meet the income limitation may choose from any of nine companies without regard to additional eligibility requirements.
Active duty military stationed in combat zones also have more time to file their tax returns. However, those with spouses and families may opt to file as soon as they are able to claim various tax benefits for which they may be eligible. If only one spouse is present to file a joint return, they must have proper authorization to file a joint tax return on behalf of their spouse.
The IRS will begin processing tax returns on Jan. 27.
Free tax prep options for military personnel
