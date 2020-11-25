Millions travel for the holiday despite CDC guidelines

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)–Millions of Americans are traveling for the holiday this year and ignoring CDC Guidelines, that say traveling will increase your chances of catching and spreading COVID-19.

AAA said travel is being booked last minute this year, and even though the rate is down here in Michigan, it’s nothing like they thought it’d be with the pandemic.

“We anticipate there’s gonna be at least a 10 percent drop in travel and this is the largest one-year decrease since the great recession,” said Adrienne Woodland, AAA Consultant.

The Lansing area is known to be filled with college students and the Capital Region International Airport said they’ve seen more students than anyone travel this week.

“Talking to my TSA people who have been on-site for the past few days here they’re seeing that number ramp up every day but they did say today has been the day that college students started traveling,” said Spencer Flynn, Marketing Manager for Capital Region International Airport

The airport is down by 30% and AAA said travelers can still expect delays and say more than a million Michiganders will still travel.

CDC guidelines are urging people to stay home, but if travel is a must, they ask that you do wear a mask and not attend larger gatherings.