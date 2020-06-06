VIDEO: Minneapolis bans use of chokeholds and neck restraints

WLNS 6 News
FILE – In this June 2, 2020, file photo, a protester and a police officer greet in the middle of a standoff during a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd in New York. Floyd, a black man, died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25 and his death sparked protests. Black officers find themselves torn between two worlds when it comes to the protests against police brutality happening around the U.S. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
(CBS)
The City of Minneapolis is banning the use of chokeholds and neck restraints by police. Jamie Yuccas reports.