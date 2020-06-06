VIDEO: Minneapolis bans use of chokeholds and neck restraints

Black people across the country have taken to the streets and to their social media feeds to plead through protest that "black lives matter" and "enough is enough." But amidst all the noise and all the hashtags, many say there is nothing quite as deafening as "white silence."

Because for all the people who have flooded social media with George Floyd's name, Ahmaud Arbery's image and countless heartbreaking personal anecdotes of racism in action, there are just as many – and possibly even more – who have borne witness to the pain in black communities and chosen to say nothing.