Minnesota Governor Walz is holding a press conference in response to violent protests

FILE- In this Nov. 18, 2019 file photo, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks in St. Paul, Minn. Gov. Walz said Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, that the Minnesota state government will continue to consent to refugee resettlement. The Democratic governor made the declaration in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in response to a recent executive order from President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is holding a press conference that started around 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT.

“We will provide an update on our plan to keep Minnesotans safe today at 9am,” he tweeted.

Watch it live in the player below:

https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/george-floyd-death-protests-minneapolis-2020-05-30/#post-update-f04a667e

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz addressed the media at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the State Emergency Operations Center about the growing danger, CBS Minnesota reports.

“This is not grieving, and this is not making a statement … this is life-threatening, dangerous to the most well-qualified forces to deal with this,” Walz said. “This is not about George’s death. This is about chaos being caused.”

Walz said the largest civilian deployment in the state’s history is underway – three times the size of what was in place during the race riots of the 1960s. Gen. Jon Jensen, head of the Minnesota National Guard, said 1,700 soldiers are prepared to be in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey joined the governor, general and commissioner at the press conference, where he also urged rioters to go home.

“If you care about your community, you’ve got to put this to an end. It needs to stop,” Frey said. “You’re not getting back at the police officer that tragically killed George Floyd by looting.”