Minor to face charges in Clinton County home invasion spree

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– A person under the age of 18 will face charges in Clinton County, following their arrest related to several home invasions in the Lake Victoria area.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded this weeks to several reports of someone breaking into homes over the past week.

The name of a possible suspect was brought to the attention of detectives who made contact at a residence Thursday. The suspect was then taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office plan to file charges.

An investigation is still ongoing. If you have any additional information that may be useful to detectives or were a victim who has not filed a report, please contact the office at (989) 224-5200 or call 911 to have a Deputy contact you.