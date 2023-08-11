ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) — In a celebration hailing from the booming mint farms in mid-Michigan in the 20th century, St. Johns’ annual Mint Festival has crowned its 2023 queen.

The first St. Johns Mint Queen was crowned in 1936, in a mint-boom era. At the turn of the 20th century, 90% of the world’s mint oil supply came from the region stretching from St. Johns to southwest Michigan, according to the Mint Festival.

Sarah Bovee, a senior at Grand Ledge High School, is the 2023 Mint Queen, according to event organizers. Sarah sings with the Madrigals, the high school’s top choir, and is also on the All-State Honors Choir. She’s performed in nine theater productions and also serves as president of the GLHS Key Club and the International Thespian Society.

Katie Rozen is the first runner-up for this year’s festival. She’s a graduate of St. Johns High School and an incoming freshman at Northern Michigan University, where she’s on the dance time. Anna Hagerman, a senior at St. Johns High School, is the second runner-up this year.

The 2023 Junior Miss Mint is Bella Payment, a freshman at St. Johns High School. She’s a member of the high school dance team, the theater program, and has earned her bronze award as a Girl Scout.

For the Little Miss Mint award, Andi Sternburgh is the winner this year. She’s 9 years old and plays softball and soccer, and she swims with the St. Johns Sea Lions.

The new Mint Festival Royalty are set to make their debut at the 2023 Mint Festival, Aug. 11-13 in St. Johns. After that, they’ll serve as ambassadors in the community over the next year.