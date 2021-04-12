MIOSHA extends COVID emergency rules in offices for six more months

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration extended its COVID-19 emergency rules for six more months. This requires people to work remotely if their job allows for it.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is on the committee that’s sending workplace recommendations to Governor Whitmer.

“We’re doing some things about HR and how do you make sure people are vaccinated? What do you do when they quarantine?” Mayor Schor said.

He hopes they’ll be able to get people back into offices safely before October.

“Right now is a tough time to say everybody come back because the numbers are high. But will it be through October? I really hope not,” Mayor Schor said.

The committee is currently writing up its recommendations but, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a recommendation for Michigan herself.

CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said Michigan should shutdown.

“The answer to that is to really close things down, to go back to our basics, to go back to where we were last spring, last summer, and to shut things down to flatten the curve,” said Dr. Walensky.