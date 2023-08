LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson Police need help from the public locating 12-year-old Gabriel Jacob Moore.

Moore, who is autistic, has been missing since 9:30 p.m. Sunday. He was last seen in the 1000 block of Moore Street in Jackson.

He is described as mixed race 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department’s Sergeant-on-duty at (517) 206-8198, or call 911.