LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old male. His name is Cameron Rowe. He’s 5’5″ tall and 100 pounds. He has blond hair.

Rowe was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt. His last known location was the 400 block of S. Jenison, on the city’s west side.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 or dial 911.