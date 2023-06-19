NORTHFIELD, Mich. (WLNS) — Northfield Township Police Department is asking for help locating 76 year-old Nicholas Rine. Rine was last seen on Trudy Lane in Ann Arbor.
He is described as:
- 6 feet tall
- 170lbs
- Gray hair
- Blue eyes
- Driving a Gold 2010 Ford Escape with Michigan plate CSB305
Rhine has Alzheimer’s and left home in a vehicle. He doesn’t have a phone and should not be driving.
If you have any information please call 911 or contact Northfield Township Police Department at 734-449-9911 or Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911