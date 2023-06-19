Missing 76 year-old Nicholas Rine

NORTHFIELD, Mich. (WLNS) — Northfield Township Police Department is asking for help locating 76 year-old Nicholas Rine. Rine was last seen on Trudy Lane in Ann Arbor.

He is described as:

6 feet tall

170lbs

Gray hair

Blue eyes

Driving a Gold 2010 Ford Escape with Michigan plate CSB305

Rhine has Alzheimer’s and left home in a vehicle. He doesn’t have a phone and should not be driving.

If you have any information please call 911 or contact Northfield Township Police Department at 734-449-9911 or Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911