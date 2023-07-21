BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — An 87-year-old Blackman Township man who had gone missing last week has been found dead in Huron National Forest near Mio, Mich., Blackman-Leoni Dept. of Public Safety reported on Friday.

Harold Tingley, 87, of Blackman Township was reported missing after having been last seen on July 12.

Blackman-Leoni Dept. of Public Safety reported that people walking in the national forest had found a car on a two-track trail in the national forest. Michigan State Police from Oscoda determined the car to be Tingley’s.

A body found nearby the car was later identified as Tingley.

“The Tingley family asked our agency to extend their thanks to all who have expressed their concern and for the efforts made to located Mr. Tingley,” the township said in a press release.

Police had said when Tingley was missing that he was “considered an endangered individual with health concerns,” and that he would be in need of medications.

MSP said there are no signs of crime involved in Tingley’s death.