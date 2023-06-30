DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The family of a Delta Township man who went missing on May 7 this year has started a GoFundMe in order to hire a private investigator to find him.

Richard (Rick) Johnson, 63, went missing at around 10:30 p.m. on May 7, after leaving his home at Delta Square Apartments to walk to someone else’s house, his daughter, Jessica Johnson wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“Our father has Huntington’s Disease. And if you know anything about this unfortunate disease, it’s gut-wrenching to know our father is somewhere out here alone!!,” wrote Jessica.

She went on to say that the family seemed to have exhausted many possible avenues to finding their father, and that she and her brother could not afford on their own to hire a private investigator.

“We are asking our community to please help us find our dad! This man is the best father in the world!! There isn’t anything he wouldn’t do for anyone!!” Jessica continued.

Johnson was last seen at Plum Tree Apartments, where he walked from his home the night of May 7.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, pajama pants and a baseball cap.