Oakland County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding missing teen

Rochester Hills, Mich. (WLNS) — Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding an endangered missing female from the City of Rochester Hills.

Zhanna Dilisio, a 17-year-old white female, left her residence voluntarily after having a disagreement with family members.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater or hooded sweatshirt, with a black tube top and black leggings. She also had a tie-dyed backpack in her possession. She is known to visit the Lake Orion area as well.

Dilisio has a valid mental health petition at this time. She is approximately 5’7, 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information about Dilisio’s whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP. There is a $1,000 reward and you will remain anonymous.