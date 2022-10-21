FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — A family who left their Fremont home Sunday was spotted Monday at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula, police confirmed.

Police are treating Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, as missing.

They were seen at the Blaney Park Quik Stop on US-2 near M-77, northeast of Manistique and about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge. The Fremont Police Department says surveillance video confirmed it was the Ciriglianos.

A surveillance photo released by police shows Suzette Cirigliano and one of her sons at a gas station near Manistique in the Upper Peninsula on Oct. 17, 2022. The Cirigliano van at a gas station near Manistique in the Upper Peninsula on Oct. 17, 2022.

Gas station manager Heidi Bowler told News 8 they stopped for gas around 10:40 a.m. Monday. The mother and two sons came into the gas station convenience store to use the restroom. One of the sons asked to use a phone to make a call but didn’t know how to use it.

“He was acting a little strange, so we were just watching him,” Bowler said of the son who wanted to use the phone. “The only reason we paid attention to them is because the boys were a little different. I thought, ‘I wonder what’s wrong. Like, why is he using the phone? No one else is asking.’ It was just a little odd.”

They were there for about 15 minutes. Police said they gassed up and bought some food. Bowler said they arrived from the east and left headed back the way they came, toward the bridge.

Bowler said she was scrolling through Facebook Thursday night when she saw a post about the missing family.

“I looked at it and I thought, ‘Oh my God, that lady looks very familiar,’ and then once I looked at the boys, I was like, ‘Wow, they look familiar, too,'” she said.

She reviewed surveillance video at the gas station Friday morning.

“I immediately started the footage and I looked and I scrolled in on the license plate. It’s their license plate; it’s definitely them,” she said.

She called the police. Fremont PD says authorities in the UP have been notified of the sighting.

Bowler said they didn’t appear to be in danger and acted like a family on vacation.

“I don’t understand their whole story or whatever but I would be doing all I could if it was my family,” Bowler said.

Undated photos of Suzette, Anthony, Noah and Brandon Cirigliano. (Photos released by Michigan State Police)

Just after midnight Sunday, Tony Cirigliano called 911, saying he needed to talk to federal agents and a particular Fremont police sergeant about the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and asking for police protection.

“It is related to September 11th and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth. I am not crazy. (Fremont police sergeant) knows me, I am a Christian, I just need some help, and then the U.S. government will take it from here,” he can be heard saying in a recording of the 911 call. “I know this sounds crazy, you don’t have instructions for this. Please send someone that knows (Fremont police sergeant) and can talk to the U.S. authorities, please.”

“Tony was exhibiting some signs of paranoia,” Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell told News 8 on Thursday.

Officers went to the home and spent at least 45 minutes confirming everyone was safe. They told the Ciriglianos to call them again if they needed anything.

Fremont police at the Cirigliano home on Oct. 20, 2022.

Then on Monday evening, Suzette Cirigliano’s mother, who has dementia and who the family cares for, was found wandering the neighborhood. That’s when the search for the family began.

Asked if he was hopeful about the family being found safely, Rodwell replied, “I am.”

The Ciriglianos are in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan with Michigan license plate DJL1982. Anyone with information about them is asked to call the Fremont Police Department at 231.924.2400, Silent Observer at 231.652.1121 or 911. Rodwell also asked Tony and Suzette Cirigliano to call police or family.

Fremont is about 40 miles north of Grand Rapids, Michigan. It is home to about 4,500 people.

—News 8’s Madalyn Buursma and Kyle Mitchell contributed to this report.