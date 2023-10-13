LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 91-year-old man.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Department says they were notified about 7 p.m. Friday that Merlin Batdorff was missing. Batdorff has dementia. He was reported missing from Freiermuth Road / Fitchburg Road area between Leslie and Stockbridge.

Merlin Batdorff, 91, is living with dementia. He is missing in southern Ingham County. Courtesy Photo Ingham County Sheriff’s Department.

He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, blue sweat pants, and blue tennis shoes.

Law enforcement is asking anyone in the area to check security cameras. Anyone who knows anything or has seen him is asked to call the 9-1-1.