DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Three missing men, including one rapper from Lansing, were found dead in Detroit, the Detroit News confirmed.

Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.

Detroit Police say Kelly, 27; Montoya Givens, 31; and Dante Wicker, 31; are all associates who were supposed to go perform at a club in Detroit called Lounge 31.

Police say at some point, the performance got canceled.

“I’m not trying to be pessimistic. I’m trying to be optimistic. But he’s gone, he’s dead, I just want his body,” said Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, on January 30.

According to the Detroit News, the three bodies were found in a building on the Highland Park border, near Palmer Park in Detroit.

Police raided a Detroit home on Wednesday and brought a person in for questioning. It’s unknown if that person led the police to the bodies.