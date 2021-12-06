Body of missing woman found by hunters in northern Michigan

CHARLEXVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—A Michigan woman’s body was found in the northern region by hunters, according to 9&10 News.

The media outlet reported on Saturday deputies, detectives and first-responders in Charlevoix County received a call from a group of hunters saying they allegedly found the body of 32-year-old, Lacie Castle.

The first-responders were able to identify the body around 11 a.m. on Dec. 4.

According to MLIVE, police found her car at a nature preserve on Behling Road.

Castle who is originally from East Jordan was reported missing on Nov. 6.

Investigators do not believe there isn’t foul play connected to her death, but the investigation is still ongoing.

<<<This is still under investigation, and once we learn more we will continue to keep you updated online and on-air.