OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS)— An Owosso man who was reported missing has been found dead, according to Michigan State Police.

John Henderson Steck, 88-years-old, was last seen in New Haven Township.

Steck’s family reported him missing on Feb. 17.

MSP says Steck was reported driving a gray 2009 Ford Focus. His car was found stuck in a farm field six miles west of his home.

The Michigan State Police found him dead a short distance from the car.

Authorities do not suspect any foul play.

This situation is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Flint Post at (810) 732-1111.