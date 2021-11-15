Missing teen, Gallatin boy may now be in Michigan, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have updated the public after two children that have been missing from Middle Tennessee and Kentucky might now be in northern Michigan.

The Michigan State Police of Northern Michigan took to Twitter to announce that the “kidnapping victims may have moved north to Michigan.”

Amber Clare, 16 of Kentucky, and her three-year-old cousin Noah Clare of Gallatin have been missing since Nov. 5. Investigators believe Amber’s uncle Jacob Clare left Kentucky with her either late Friday, Nov. 5, or early Saturday, Nov. 6, to drop off his son Noah, who never arrived in Gallatin. Jacob was last seen driving a gray Subaru.

Police classified Amber’s case as an Endangered Missing child. She was initially named a runaway.

“The last thing I expected was to go to bed and wake up and her not be here,” Amber’s mother Jamie Bravata told News 2.

Police in Alabama said she may have been seen at the National Peanut Festival in Dothan on Sunday, Nov. 7, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information should call Gallatin Police at 615-451-3838 or Dothan Police at 334-793-0215.