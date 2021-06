LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- A Lansing local’s 110 pound Sulcata Tortoise named Sheldon has gone missing, have you seen him?

According to Sheldon’s owner, the tortoise has never tried to escape, but broke out of its gate early this morning near Holmes and Waverly.

The owner has called animal control, and they do not have Sheldon in their possession.

>>>>>> This story is still developing and will be updated.