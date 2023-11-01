UPDATE 3:15 p.m. Wed. — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirms Ann Luft has been located and is now safe at home.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman Wednesday morning.

The department said Ann Luft, 62, was last seen driving her 2016 silver Ford Focus around the area of Willow Hwy. and Creyts Rd. around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Her car has a Michigan license plate of DLS8991. The sheriff’s office said damage can be seen on the car’s passenger door.

The sheriff’s office is calling her “missing and endangered” but did not specify why.

If anyone has information about her location or sees her, call 911 or contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-543-3512 ext 2.