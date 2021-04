Barbara Gayle McClure, a 78 year old white female went missing from the 500 block of N. Olcott Dr. between the hours of 9:30am and 1:15pm.

NAPOLEON TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Napoleon Township police announced in a Facebook post that 78-year-old Barbara Gayle McClure, who is suffering from dementia, has been reported missing.

“Barbara has dementia and may be confused or disoriented,” reads the post.

She was last seen on the 500 block of N. Olcott Dr. between the hours of 9:30 am and 1:15 pm.

She drives a 2001 Toyota Camry.

The Napoleon TWP Police is asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 immediately.