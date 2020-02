Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety is asking for help in finding a missing person.

Tanova Ross has been missing from Blackman Township since Feb. 2.

She is 33-years old, ‘6″, 205 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at the America’s Best Value Inn at 830 Royal Drive.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of the below person, Tanova Ross, please contact the detective on the case at 🙁 517) 788-4223.