MiSTEM partners with MDE to host inaugural computer science summit

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The MiSTEM network is partnering with the Michigan Department of Education.

They will host the inaugural Computer Science Education Leadership Summit.

It’s a virtual gathering and leaders in the respected field will discuss how to support schools across the state going forward.

Organizers of the event say the summit will help to prepare students especially for the growing assortment of in-demand careers coming available in the field.

The summit is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.