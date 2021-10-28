Mitt Romney dresses as Ted Lasso for Halloween

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP)

(The Hill) — Sen. Mitt Romney is adding some pep — and a mustache — to the upper chamber, debuting a “Ted Lasso”-inspired costume for Halloween.

The Utah Republican posted an image of himself on Thursday dressed as the Apple TV show’s earnest protagonist, complete with a Lasso-ism or two, and a little “Friday Night Lights”:

If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts—you can’t lose. pic.twitter.com/CpkmFKo49i — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids. As @TedLasso says, "Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain't warmed up properly, something real bad could happen." pic.twitter.com/Z93fzp2TC5 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

Jason Sudeikis, who stars as Lasso, frequently portrayed Romney on “Saturday Night Live” during the then-GOP presidential nominee’s 2012 White House bid.

It’s not the first time that a member of the Romney clan has gotten in the Halloween spirit.

Back in 2019, the 74-year-old lawmaker’s grandson, Thomas Romney, dressed as “Pierre Delecto.” The fictional French figure was the name of Romney’s online alter ego that he used for a Twitter account.