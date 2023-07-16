GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — When farm animals get older, owners struggle with what to do with them.

That’s where Mitten Misfits comes in.

“We rescue senior animals, give them a forever home,” said Bob Worthy, board director of the Mitten Misfits organization.

Worthy’s wife, Vick Worthy, started the Mitten Misfits farm sanctuary.

On Saturday, they held an open house to raise awareness of what Mitten Misfits has to offer.

“We have horses, we have goats, we have sheep, we have chickens, turkeys and peacocks, we have full-sized pigs,” said Bob.

Having this resource lets older farm animals live out the rest of their lives in comfort.

“If we didn’t exist, there would be no other option than euthanasia for most of these animals,” said Holly Guild, Mitten Misfits board member and volunteer.

Guild, who is also the executive director of the Shiawassee Humane Society, has a passion for older animals.

“There are very few places that specialize in senior animals, because they require so much care and it’s really expensive to care for them,” said Guild.

“There’s also not a lot of options for people if they can’t afford to care for their senior. So, I think having some place in our community that offers that as a resource is really, really important.”

At the sanctuary, you can see your favorite farm animals. It’s not just helping animals — it goes both ways.

“We have a lot of people that come and have maybe depression or something like that, or they’ve just lost a spouse. They come here and they say they get a great deal of healing from being with the animals,” said Bob Worthy.

And with 70 volunteers — some of whom are studying animal sciences — this hands-on experience is great for their education.

“It’s definitely helped a lot, getting experience in all the animal worlds — not necessarily farm, because we’ve had dogs and farm cats, so it’s a very well-rounded experience,” said volunteer Chloe Felske.

With the help of donations, the organizers of Mitten Misfits hope to expand their barn.

They’re hoping that they can help even more animals enjoy their retirements in comfort and peace.