A rendering of the new MLK Equality Trail Sculpture. (City of Jackson)

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The unveiling of the first piece of public art on the MLK Equality Trail has been rescheduled.

It is now happening this Friday, July 28, at 12 p.m, at the site of the installation..

“A Community of Shapes,” a sculpture by artists Chris Turner and Doug Jones, will be installed along the trail’s intersection with South MLK Drive.

“More time is needed to complete the installation,” Aaron Dimick from the city of Jackson said on July 13.

Jackson has worked with the Jackson Public Arts Commission (JPAC) over the past five years to install sculptures in two roundabouts and one gateway, according to a press release from the city of Jackson.

“This installation on the trail and another one coming to the roundabout bolsters JPAC’s goal of bringing a diverse range of art to Jackson’s neighborhoods,” said Kelli Hoover, staff liaison to JPAC.

High and Damon Streets are the nearest cross streets to the unveiling, at the intersection of the MLK Equality Trail and South MLK Drive.