MMA Service Corporation plans to cover 50% of all insurance premiums for month of May

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —The Michigan Manufacturers Association Service Corporation (MMASC) today announced the MMA Premium Relief Program, which states MMASC will pay 50% of their members’ May insurance premiums.

The premiums include those on all MMA/MetLife coverages — dental, life, short-term and long-term disability and vision.

The program represents the latest in a series of efforts by the MMA to assist manufacturers in overcoming COVID-19 challenges through e-learning tools, information about available financial assistance, connections across the statewide supply chain and the Association’s own nearly 120-year history of strong advocacy.

“The creation of the Premium Relief Program for MetLife coverage is another way we are helping our members weather the daily struggles they are currently facing,” said John Walsh, MMA president & CEO.

The Premium Relief Program will utilize existing premium to meet the needs of MMA’s insurance members. MetLife has been the Association’s non-health care insurance provider for over 25 years.