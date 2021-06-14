Mobile vaccine clinic to be held in downtown Jackson

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Denver. On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Johnson & Johnson said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the expiration date on millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by an extra six weeks. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County is ramping up its vaccination efforts, with the Jackson Authority Transportation Authority (JATA) working alongside the Jackson County Health Department to host a vaccine clinic for those eligible to be vaccinated.

The mobile vaccination clinic will be held at JATA’s Transfer Center on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. JATA’s Transfer Center can be found at 127 West Cortland Street in downtown Jackson.

The Jackson County Health Department will be offering two vaccine options, so that those seeking out a vaccine can choose one that best fits their needs:

Johnson and Johnson , one dose. Those 18 years and older are eligible for the J&J vaccine.

, one dose. Those 18 years and older are eligible for the J&J vaccine. Pfizer, two doses. Ages 12 and up can receive this vaccine, and doses are 21 days apart. The second dose of Pfizer will be administered on July 23.

If you cannot attend the second dose clinic at the JATA Transfer Center, call (517) 788-4420 or visit www.vaccinefinder.org to find another place to receive your second dose at another location. For more information on COVID vaccines in Jackson County, call (517) 788-4420, selecting option 9.