Claire Elizabeth Powers was charged in January with the death of her son.



Claire Elizabeth Powers was charged in January with the March 2022 death of her son.

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — A mother charged with killing her son after taking their kayak out on Lake Lansing in March 2022 was in the courtroom Tuesday and waived her preliminary exam in Ingham County’s 55th District Court.

Police arrested Claire Elizabeth Powers, Haslett, in January. She was charged with second-degree murder for the death of her child.

Both Powers and the child were pulled out of Lake Lansing after their kayak flipped upside down on March 29, 2022.

The boy was four years old; Powers was 33 at the time of the alleged crime.

In January this year, an Ingham County judge found Powers competent to stand trial.

The case now moves forward and appears headed to trial.