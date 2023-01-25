LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Angel Naranjo said that the first car she bought from Dice Auto Sales had its problems, but that the workers helped her and made the needed repairs.

But after she bought a second vehicle from Dice, she said that’s when she realized she had made a big mistake.

“It makes me feel like a horrible mom right now because I can’t do what they need me to do.”

Naranjo is a mom of five. She said the 2013 Ford Explorer she bought less than a year ago from Dice Auto Sales is no longer drivable.

According to Naranjo, the situation has put a big burden on her family.

“I’ve missed doctor appointments because I either don’t have the money to pay for the vehicle or I don’t have the money to get on the bus,” she said.

A short time after buying her SUV, it started making a noise.

“It just sounded like my tire was going to come off,” continued Naranjo.

Naranjo then had her car looked at, and it was discovered that four of the five lugnuts on one tire were missing. She was stranded, pregnant at the time, and had four of her children with her.

“We were stuck in the middle of the road because of that happening,” she said.

When she continued hearing noise coming from the SUV, Naranjo took it back to Dice to see what the problem was. This time, her brakes and rotors needed to be replaced.

Employees at Dice vowed to fix them.

“I sat there for about 4 hours with my son at Dice Auto and they come out and said everything was fixed,” she said.

But Naranjo claims that the noise was still there, so she took it to Bell Tire for a full inspection, and what they told her left her in tears.

Her car needed $5,000 worth of repairs.

“I don’t have the money to fix all the problems that are wrong with it,” lamented Naranjo.

With having to pay for a rental car each week, along with a $200 car payment every two weeks, Naranjo said it’s all become too much.

“I can’t work the hours I need to work if I have to take a bus because sometimes I have to work late hours until 3 o’clock in the morning and there are no buses running then,” Naranjo said.

Naranjo said that the workers at Dice Auto Sales need to stop selling bad cars before someone gets hurt.