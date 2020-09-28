Mom says 10-year-old son severely injured by explosive disguised as Christmas ornament

DEWITT TWP, Mich. (WLNS)– A 10-year-old boy is recovering at Sparrow hospital after suffering injuries his mom said were caused by some type of explosive.

“Last year my grandmother bought a Christmas box from a yard sale. It was full of ornaments and decorations and stuff and Conner found this little silver one. It had a hook on it like all the other ornaments and it had a little wick on it and he thought it was a smoke bomb, so he took it downstairs,” 10-year-old Conner’s Mom, Brittany Moist said.

Moist said she wasn’t there at the time of the incident, but got a call at work Friday afternoon, shortly after the accident happened.

“No one really would tell me what happened and then when I got to the emergency room, they rushed him down to like, do the x-rays and then straight to emergency surgery and then I met him in his room and he was already bandaged up, he was really scared. He was happy to see me and then it’s just been kind of a day to day journey from there,” she said.

According to his mom, Conner lost both his index and middle finger on his left hand. He suffered hearing loss in both ears as well as cuts and burns to his abdomen and chest. The 10-year-old lost his eyebrows, eyelashes, front of his hairline, and received 5 stitches on his forehead.

Conner’s God Mother Shanda Storie, who was there at the time said she tried to stop him.

“Grandma said no don’t light that. Grandpa thought, well what’s the harm it’s a smoke bomb. I’m getting ready for work, so the light bulb went on for me and I said ‘wait Conner’ and as I was walking toward him to grab it from him he got excited and he lit it,” Storie said.

That’s when she said she ran into the house to find a towel to wrap Conner’s arm and called 911.

Moist said between physical therapy, counseling, and surgeries, Conner has a long road to recovery.

“He has tried to talk to me about the incident, but he gets too upset, so I haven’t had the chance to hear the whole story from his perspective. He’s been waking up at night afraid because he remembers what happens. If he hears a loud noise he panics. He’s not dealing with the exposition very well,” Moist said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover costs associated with Conner’s recovery.